News updates from HT: No plans to revise CAA, Centre tells Rajya Sabha and all the latest news

No plans to tweak Citizenship Amendment Act: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

The Centre told the Rajya Sabha in a written response on Wednesday that the government has no plans to revise the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to include other minorities under the purview of the Act. Read more

Incessant rainfall creates flood-like situation in Hadauti region of Rajasthan

Incessant rainfall has created a flood-like situation in many areas of the Hadauti region of Rajasthan, with road connectivity to over 100 villages has been cut off. At least 500 people have been rescued in Baran district. Read more

100-ft-high national flag to be installed at Srinagar’s Hari Parbat fort

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will install the national flag at a height of 100 feet at the historic Hari Parbat fort in Srinagar. The 18th-century fort, where entry is regulated by security forces, is surrounded by a shrine, a temple and a gurduwara. Read more

China pushes to vaccinate minors against Covid-19 amid surge in Delta cases

China has begun to urgently promote its Covid-19 vaccination campaign among minors as authorities try to control a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Read more

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are in Belgrade, check out pics from their day out

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan is in Serbia. She is joined by their daughter Suhana Khan as they explore the city of Belgrade together. Read more

Manushi Chhillar in bralette and distressed denims nails the ultimate summer look

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar's latest photoshoot is the ultimate guide to nailing that perfect summer look. Whether you want to lounge by the pool with your friends or go out for a laidback yet classy lunch date, her classic combination of printed bralette and distressed denims is for those occasions you don't want to try too much but still look good. Read more

Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dahiya ensures at least a silver medal for India; enters men's freestyle 57kg wrestling final

India were assured of at least a silver medal in the men's freestyle wrestling 57kg category as Ravi Kumar Dahiya staged a great comeback against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to make his way to the final. Read more

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious. Watch

Most of us are guilty of stealing snacks from fridge or kitchen counter when our parents weren’t paying attention. And what did you do when you got caught? Chances are you tried to mumble some excuse while receiving a good scolding from them. Read more