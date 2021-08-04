Manushi Chhillar in bralette and distressed denims nails the ultimate summer look

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar's latest photoshoot is the ultimate guide to nailing that perfect summer look. Whether you want to lounge by the pool with your friends or go out for a laidback yet classy lunch date, her classic combination of printed bralette and distressed denims is for those occasions you don't want to try too much but still look good.

Manushi took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, to share pictures of herself posing by the pool for a photoshoot. She chose a glamorous attire for the occasion and even got a nod of approval from the fashion police. Her followers also filled the comments section with praises.

The former beauty queen, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, wore a printed bralette and distressed denims for the shoot. It is from the label Reformation. She teamed the look with minimal jewels from Tiffany & Co. and open tresses styled in wild curls.

Manushi flaunted her bare shoulders and toned midriff in the bralette, featuring a sweetheart neckline, front-knot detail and kiss print all over. A pair of distressed, straight fit denims completed the glamorous look.

Manushi wore tangerine-hued stilettos with the ensemble. She tied the straps of her pumps over the denims. Nude lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, shimmery eye shadow, dewy skin, beaming highlighter, sharp contour, well-defined eyebrows and blushed cheeks completed her glam. A sleek gold chain and ear studs rounded off the look.

Earlier, Manushi had shared another summer-ready look from a shoot on Instagram. For the shoot, Manushi's ensemble mixed summer prints with loungewear, and she looked absolutely chic in it. She wore a bralette with high-rise pants and a printed cape. Take a look:

On the work front, Manushi will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in the film Prithviraj. The project is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Manushi will star opposite Akshay and essay the role of Sanyogita.

