100-ft-high national flag to be installed at Srinagar’s Hari Parbat fort

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will install the national flag at a height of 100 feet at the historic Hari Parbat fort in Srinagar.

The 18th-century fort, where entry is regulated by security forces, is surrounded by a shrine, a temple and a gurduwara. To install the flag, the administration needs permission of the Archaeological Survey of India which currently oversees the upkeep of the fort.

Divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, chaired a high level meeting recently where the process to start the installation of the national flag was granted consent.

“The chair was apprised that Flag Foundation of India have proposed to hoist a big size flag at Hariparbat fort at the height of 100 feet having the description of 24 feet x36 feet and sought all the necessary logistic support from the Divisional administration as well as from the stakeholders viz; Archeological Survey of India, UT J&K, Forest department, Airport Authority of India, Tourism department,” reads the order issued by deputy director, Ashiq Hussain Malik.

The fort is located atop the Koh-i-Maran hillock overlooking the Srinagar city. Currently, the CRPF is deployed there and people need permission for a visit. The tourism department has held some musical shows there in the past.