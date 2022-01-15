News updates from HT: Normal train movement resumes at Bengal train accident site and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Normal train operations resume at West Bengal train accident site after two days

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Train movement has regained normalcy at the site in West Bengal's Alipurduar district where the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed two days before, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) chief public relations officer Guneet Kaur said on Saturday. Read more.

Olympian Mirabai Chanu joins Manipur Police, takes charge as additional SP

Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has formally taken charge as additional superintendent of police (sports) in the Manipur police department in the presence of chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh at the latter’s official residence in Imphal on Saturday. Read more.

Four dies, two fall critically sick in a suspected hooch tragedy in Nalanda

In yet another incident of suspected hooch tragedy, four persons died and two left critically ailing allegedly due to consumption of illicit liquor late on Friday evening in chief minister Nitish Kumar’s home district of Nalanda. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

Less than three months after he decided to step down as skipper of India's T20I and ODI teams, Virat Kohli has relinquished the captaincy of the Test side. Read more.

When a fed up Amitabh Bachchan gave sassy reply to journo’s lengthy monologue. Watch

An old video of Amitabh Bachchan, which has been turned into a meme by fans, shows the actor responding to a lengthy question by a journalist in just a few words. Watch here.