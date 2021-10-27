News updates from HT: Officials took my sign on blank papers, says 2nd NCB witness in drugs case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Officials took my signatures on blank papers, says 2nd NCB witness in drugs case

Shekhar Kamble is the second NCB witness in three days to have alleged that agency officials made him sign blank papers that were later used to draw up the panchnama of the search and the seizures. Read more

‘India will have whole of Kashmir someday,’ says top IAF official

A high-ranking Indian Air Force (IAF) official on Wednesday expressed hope that India will be able to govern the entire Kashmir, including the Pakistan-occupied territory. Read more

Despite 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan, Virender Sehwag makes bold prediction for Team India: 'Will win T20 World Cup'

Former India captain Virender Sehwag still believes Team India can lift the World Cup trophy. He just believes Kohli & co. have to play a lot better to achieve the goal. Read more

Amar Upadhyay reveals how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi overtook KBC ratings after starting at ‘zero point something’

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who initially played the role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has said that a WhatsApp group with the show's cast and crew still exists. Read more

Mrunal Thakur slays a body hugging silhouette in ₹7.8k strappy nude midi

Mrunal Thakur recently raised the fashion bar with her hotness quotient at the trailer launch of her and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Dhamaka, and we are not getting over her sizzling look anytime soon. Read more