Despite 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan, Virender Sehwag makes bold prediction for Team India: 'Will win T20 World Cup'

After winning both their T20 World Cup warm-up games against England and Australia, respectively, it seemed like Team India might be one of the favourites to win the tournament. But Virat Kohli & co. were given a rude wake-up call in their first game of the tournament last week on Sunday when they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets.

India, after being asked to bowl first by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam posted a total of 151/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 152, Pakistan openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan scored 79*, and 68*, respectively, to take their team to a big win.

Pakistan also defeated New Zealand in their second game on Tuesday by 5 wickets, thus making a solid case for themselves to be one of the teams to reach the semifinals.

But former India captain Virender Sehwag still believes Team India can lift the World Cup trophy. He just believes Kohli & co. have to play a lot better to achieve the goal.

"According to me, it's Team India who will win this T20 World Cup," Virender Sehwag said on his Facebook show Virugiri Dot Com.

“They'll only have to play better cricket here onwards. We always cheer for our team when it wins but when it loses we have to support it even more. So, I believe that India can win the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Speaking of Pakistan, the former India opener said: "With this win, the chances of Pakistan going to semis are almost certain because their matches are against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia.

“Even if they win their next two matches, they will qualify for the semifinals,” he signed off.

