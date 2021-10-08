News updates from HT: On Air Force Day, PM Modi salutes spirit of ‘air warriors’

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air Force Day: PM Modi salutes the humanitarian spirit of ‘air warriors’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the brave “air warriors” of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its 89th foundation day, which is being observed this year as Air Force Day 2021. Read more

IRCTC to launch ‘Bharat Darshan’ train from Madhya Pradesh today, details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be launching another Bharat Darshan tourist train from Madhya Pradesh today (i.e. Friday, October 8) in a bid to promote religious tourism in the country. Read more

US submarine hits unknown ‘object’ in South China Sea, here's what the Navy said

A nuclear-powered submarine of the United States Navy hit an unidentified “object” while submerged in international waters in the South China Sea, news agencies reported on Friday morning citing officials who are familiar with the development. Read more

Gauri Khan gets a warm wish from daughter Suhana Khan on birthday, see pic with Shah Rukh Khan

On Gauri Khan's birthday, her daughter Suhana Khan has wished her with a throwback picture. Suhana took to Instagram to share a vintage photo of Gauri and her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, from an old photoshoot in the 90s. Know more

'That answer from MS is very different to the one he gave last year': Watson feels Dhoni won't return as player next IPL

Barely two days after MS Dhoni fans rejoiced knowing that the Chennai Super Kings would possibly be playing his final IPL game in Chennai, meaning IPL 2021 would not be his last season as players, the former India captain sort of made a U-turn on the decision, hinting that next year, Dhoni may not be seen as a player. Read more

Shweta Tiwari redefines Indo-western fashion in ₹16k green strappy jumpsuit

Recently hospitalised due to weakness and low blood pressure, television hottie Shweta Tiwari is back to work, travel and slaying photoshoots and her recent set of pictures are enough to back our claim. Read more

After Modi govt's tit-for-tat, UK accepts India's vaccine certificate

Days after India announced 10-day mandatory quarantine, the UK said it will accept India’s vaccine certification from Oct 11. The UK High Commissioner to India announced relaxation of rules for Indians. Watch here

