News updates from HT: Palaniswami hits out at DMK over dynasty politics and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
People must prove their worth: Palaniswami hits out at DMK
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over dynasty politics on Saturday. Read More
UN experts ask India to release Christian Michel from ‘arbitrary’ detention
A panel of UN experts has called on the Indian government to immediately release Christian Michel. Read More
Five members of family found dead in Bihar, suicide suspected
Five members of a family facing financial hardships allegedly died by suicide in Bihar’s Supaul district, the state police said on Saturday. Read More
'Courageous shot': Gautam Gambhir lauds Rishabh Pant's outrageous reverse-flick off Jofra Archer that went for a six
After the 4th Test between India and England at Motera in Ahmedabad, a lot of the chatter revolved around Rishabh Pant's beautiful reverse scoop-off veteran pacer James Anderson for a six. Read More
Manushi Chhillar takes style game up a notch in bodysuit and pants worth Rs.20k
Time and again, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar shares images of herself in gorgeous attires and breaks the internet. Read More
Smriti Irani, Mumbai Police share clip of musicians performing enthusiastically
Union minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. Read More
Roohi box office day 2: Janhvi-starrer sees standard drop, makes Rs.2.25 crore
Roohi experienced a standard day two drop at the box office after it premiered on the Mahashivratri holiday on Thursday. Read More
Bengal polls: Mamata's injury; Nandigram significance; BJP strategy | HT Insight
Hindustan Times' Editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan decodes the upcoming West Bengal elections in the latest episode of HT Insight. Read More
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD MLAs stage protest at Bihar Assembly over sale of liquor in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air travellers not adhering to Covid norms to be treated as 'unruly passengers'
- DGCA also directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport to stop anyone who tries to enter the airport without a face mask.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to put in place safeguards to prevent data misuse: Draft e-comm policy
- According to the draft, the government acknowledges the importance of data as an asset and needs to use data emanating from India for "Indian entities first".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Incidents of influx of Myanmarese into Manipur not reported so far: CM Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Congress MLAs accuse govt of discrimination against SC, ST lawmakers
- Less than a year after Sachin Pilot's revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there are rumblings again in the ruling Congress party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations with over 2 million doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renewal of registration for 15-year-old govt vehicles to stop from Apr 1, 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prime Minister Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Check eligibility, other details here
- The scheme is voluntary in nature and works on contributions made by the subscribers, which are matched with the contributions from the government on a 50:50 basis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Lightning, its effects and precautions to be taken
- Lightning is a sudden electrostatic discharge during an electrical storm with a frequency of around 40-50 times a second on Earth, some of which may be seen even before the thunder is heard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US development bank to assist India's Biological E for Quad Vaccine Partnership
- The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Week-long lockdown in Nagpur from Monday: A look at what’s open and what’s not
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Palaniswami hits out at DMK over dynasty politics
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar minister blames Bangladesh treaty, Farakka barrage for floods and droughts
- The Farakka barrage has often been criticized for floods in Bihar due to excessive siltation in the Ganga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox