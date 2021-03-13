News updates from HT: Palaniswami hits out at DMK over dynasty politics and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

People must prove their worth: Palaniswami hits out at DMK

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over dynasty politics on Saturday. Read More

UN experts ask India to release Christian Michel from ‘arbitrary’ detention

A panel of UN experts has called on the Indian government to immediately release Christian Michel. Read More

Five members of family found dead in Bihar, suicide suspected

Five members of a family facing financial hardships allegedly died by suicide in Bihar’s Supaul district, the state police said on Saturday. Read More

'Courageous shot': Gautam Gambhir lauds Rishabh Pant's outrageous reverse-flick off Jofra Archer that went for a six

After the 4th Test between India and England at Motera in Ahmedabad, a lot of the chatter revolved around Rishabh Pant's beautiful reverse scoop-off veteran pacer James Anderson for a six. Read More

Manushi Chhillar takes style game up a notch in bodysuit and pants worth Rs.20k

Time and again, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar shares images of herself in gorgeous attires and breaks the internet. Read More

Smriti Irani, Mumbai Police share clip of musicians performing enthusiastically

Union minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. Read More

Roohi box office day 2: Janhvi-starrer sees standard drop, makes Rs.2.25 crore

Roohi experienced a standard day two drop at the box office after it premiered on the Mahashivratri holiday on Thursday. Read More

Bengal polls: Mamata's injury; Nandigram significance; BJP strategy | HT Insight

Hindustan Times' Editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan decodes the upcoming West Bengal elections in the latest episode of HT Insight. Read More