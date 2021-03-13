Smriti Irani, Mumbai Police share clip of musicians performing enthusiastically
Union minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. From inspiring to giggle inducing, her posts are of different tastes. Just like this recent one she shared which may leave you laughing out loud.
“When your CA friends rush towards March end,” she wrote while posting a video. The video shows a group of singers and musicians performing enthusiastically.
While replying to her, some expressed that the energy captured in the video can also be seen among people towards the end of March – the month when most companies decide the appraisal for their employees.
A few also shared the video on Twitter expressing the same notion. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “How employees perform in March,” while sharing the clip.
Check out the video to see which scenario you relate to most. Or is it something entirely different that the clip reminds you of:
Since being shared yesterday, March 12, the video has gathered 1.3 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments on both Instagram and Twitter. Many simply shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.
The video also prompted Mumbai Police to use it to share important advisory post. They used the clip to share how hackers may feel when they get access to an account due to a weak password.
What are your thoughts on the video?
