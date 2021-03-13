'Courageous shot': Gautam Gambhir lauds Rishabh Pant's outrageous reverse-flick off Jofra Archer that went for a six

After the 4th Test between India and England at Motera in Ahmedabad, a lot of the chatter revolved around Rishabh Pant's beautiful reverse scoop-off veteran pacer James Anderson for a six. The stunning shot earned Pant a lot of praise from the cricket fraternity, and Pant promised at the post-match presentation ceremony that he would continue to play such shots.

It did not take him long to do so, too. In the first T20I against England in the same stadium, Pant once again hit a sensational reverse-flick off pacer Jofra Archer that went for a six.

This one was even better as Pant looked completely settled while hitting his shot, and the ball travelled past the boundary ropes with ease.

Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir described it as a "courageous shot".

"It was an amazing shot and a courageous shot as well. India had lost two wickets and he came to bat in the first 6 overs. It is a big chance for you and despite that if you can play a shot like that against Jofra Archer," he said.

"It was a calculated shot as well because the third-man was brought up and deep square leg and fine leg was there. So, a very good shot," Gambhir addded.

Meanwhile, Indian batsmen had little to offer in the face of a regimented English bowling effort on a two-paced track as the hosts received an eight-wicket hammering in the opening Twenty20 International here on Friday.

Indian batsmen struggled to score freely before Shreyas Iyer showed the way with a dogged 67-run knock that took Virat Kohli's men to 124 for seven at the Narendra Modi stadium.

In the absence of scoreboard pressure, England overhauled the target with ease in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

(With PTI inputs)

