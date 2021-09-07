Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Panel probing Delhi Police ‘atrocities’ against farmers submits report and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:00 PM IST
A special committee of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, constituted for probing into the atrocities by Delhi Police on farmers, youth and others in the aftermath of incidents on January 26, on Tuesday submitted its report to speaker Rana KP Singh. (PTI)

Panel formed to look into Delhi Police ‘atrocities’ on farmers, youth submits report

A special committee of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, constituted for probing into the atrocities by Delhi Police on farmers, youth and others in the aftermath of incidents on January 26, on Tuesday submitted its report to speaker Rana KP Singh. Read More

AIMIM wants to ensure BJP’s defeat in UP polls: Owaisi

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the aim of his organisation was to ensure the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 assembly election. Read More

Delhi Police book 3 nightclubs for violating Covid-19 guidelines, arrest 1

Delhi Police have booked three nightclubs of the city for violating Covid-19 guidelines and also arrested the manager of one of the establishments but was released on bail later, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Read More

Brad Hogg gives five reasons why Shardul Thakur should've been Player of the Match and not Rohit Sharma

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg gave five reasons why Shardul Thakur should have got the Player of the Match award instead of Rohit Sharma in the India-England fourth Test at The Oval. Read More

Akshay Kumar's mother is unwell, actor calls it a ‘very tough hour’ for family

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Tuesday to share a note of thanks for his fans. Akshay confirmed that his mother, Aruna Bhatia, has been unwell and thanked his fans for their concern. Read More

NoiseFit Core launch offer: Smartwatch now available with a massive price cut

NoiseFit Core launch: Indian tech brand Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India. Read More

'Are UP Muslims prisoners?': From Ayodhya, Owaisi launches UP poll campaign

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi sounded the poll bugle and revealed his party’s plans for the upcoming UP Assembly elections. Watch

RSS-Taliban remark: Digvijaya Singh defends Javed Akhtar, points to Constitution

Kerala lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown; Colleges to reopen from Oct 4

Farmers march on Karnal mini-secretariat after talks with dist officials fail

Footfall at Mumbai airport improved in August, festive season expected to be better
