Delhi Police book 3 nightclubs for violating Covid-19 guidelines, arrest 1

Delhi Police have booked three nightclubs of the city for violating Covid-19 guidelines and also arrested the manager of one of the establishments but was released on bail later, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The three nightclubs are Key Nightclub in Hotel Samrat in Chanakyapuri and Junkyard Cafe and The Amplifier in Connaught Place.

Police took action against the Key Nightclub after a PCR call was received on August 30 from a person who alleged that some minors were attending a party inside the club. After reaching the club, the police didn't find any such party happening there, but many guests present there were either not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, news agency PTI reported citing officials. The police registered an FIR against Key Nightclub on the same day.

The FIRs against two other popular joints in Connaught Place were registered for the same reason and for serving hookahs at their outlets. Police registered the FIR against Junkyard on September 1, while Amplifier was booked on August 28. Both the FIRs were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act and COPTA (The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act), according to the police.

Delhi is functioning under partial restrictions after the government started lifting the Covid induced lockdown following the spurt in daily cases. Covid-19 cases have been falling in Delhi over the last few weeks and on Tuesday, the national capital recorded 50 new infections, according to the government's health department. This is a drastic drop from a peak of 25,000 Covid-19 cases every day in April.