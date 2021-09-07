Akshay Kumar's mother is unwell, actor calls it a ‘very tough hour’ for family

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Tuesday to share a note of thanks for his fans. Akshay confirmed that his mother, Aruna Bhatia, has been unwell and thanked his fans for their concern.

“Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help,” he wrote in his message. Akshay also added a folded hands emoji to his post. +

The actor returned to Mumbai from London on Monday morning. His family, wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara did not come back with him. It was reported that Aruna had been admitted to a Mumbai's hospital's ICU and that Akshay cut short his US trip to be by her side.

Akshay was earlier in the UK where he was shooting for his upcoming movie Cinderella, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Akshay shared a picture from London in August. He stepped out to take a tour of the city after finishing his quarantine there. "Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air," he wrote, adding a picture in which he is riding a bike through a boulevard. Akshay also spoke about how his cycling session amidst lush green trees in the background reminded him of Ratlam Ki Galiyan in Madhya Pradesh, India. "One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I'd see, I could see green Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan," he added.

He most recently featured in Ranjit M Tewari's spy thriller Bell Bottom. BellBottom was released in theatres on August 19. The film stars Akshay in the role of a R&AW agent. It is based on the plane hijackings that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara Dutta Bhupathi essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani Kapoor is also a part of the movie.

He will next be seen in the following films - Prithiviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

