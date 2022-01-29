News updates from HT: PF rules change for Air India employees and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PF rules change for Air India employees as it becomes private. Details here

Around 7,453 employees of Air India will receive an extra 2% employer's contributions in the provident fund accounts at 12% of their wages as the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has onboarded Air India for the social security coverage. Read more

‘Risk persists despite plateauing Covid-19 cases in India’: WHO

Despite the plateauing number of daily Covid-19 infections in India, the country is still not out of risk, World Health Organization’s regional director for South-East Asia Poonam Khetrapal Singh said. Read more

SBI suspends controversial circular on recruitment regarding pregnant women

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday temporarily withdrew the controversial circular calling pregnant women ‘unfit’ for recruitment after media reports highlighted criticisms against the notice's “discriminatory” nature. Read more

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins to claim maiden Australian Open title, ends Australia's 44-year wait

World number one Ashleigh Barty eased past America's Danielle Collins on Saturday with a straight-set victory to lift her maiden Australian Open title and third Grand Slam trophy at the Rod Laver Arena. Read more

Priyamani says Bollywood portrayed South Indians as ‘people who didn’t speak Hindi the normal way’: ‘Aiyo kya bolta ji?’

Priyamani, who featured in the web series The Family Man, has opened up about how South Indians 'used to' be portrayed in Hindi films. In an interview, she said that in Bollywood movies, people from Kerala or Chennai were shown just as those who spoke Hindi with an accent. Read more

