News updates from HT: Planning to relax more Covid curbs in Maharashtra, says CM and all the latest news

Planning to relax more curbs, call on local train travel soon: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday the state government is planning to bring in more relaxations in the ongoing restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) but utmost caution is needed at this step. Read more

Dr Aasha Goel murder case: 18 years on, trial yet to start

Around 18 years after the murder of Dr Aasha Goel, her family is still awaiting the trial of four accused including one of her brothers and her maternal uncle. Read more

'How will you...?': Kamal Nath questions MP govt over response to floods

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday questioned the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government over its response to the current flood situation in the state, also cautioning it that “this is not the time to play politics.” Read more

Sherlyn Chopra says Raj Kundra ‘misguided’ her into shooting porn: ‘He even told me that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos’

Sherlyn Chopra alleged that Raj Kundra ‘misguided’ her into thinking that ‘semi-nude and porn’ shoots were normal. She even claimed that he told her that his wife Shilpa Shetty liked her pictures and videos. Read more

'It's unbelievable': Neeraj Chopra reacts after historic gold at Tokyo Olympics

Reacting for the first time after winning a historic gold medal in men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics, India's Neeraj Chopra said 'it feels unbelievable.' Chopra's gold medal on Saturday was special in more ways than one. Read more

34% of Indians do not use dating apps because they are afraid of scammers, Kaspersky report reveals

Kaspersky has conducted a global survey where it asked people about dating apps and their experiences with it. According to the survey results, most people do not use dating apps because they are scared of scammers. Read more

Shanaya Kapoor steps out in ₹2k sporty outfit, pink Balenciaga bag

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, has become quite a celebrity even before her Bollywood debut and the young star kid is often in the news, be it for her sultry Instagram posts, dance videos or her fashionable outings in the city. Read more



