News updates from HT: PM-led panel, formed to commemorate 75 years of Independence, will hold first meet today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

PM Modi-led panel to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence to hold first meeting today

A committee formed by the central government to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence will hold its first meeting on Monday. India's 75 years of Independence will be celebrated on August 15, 2022. Read more

How govt plans to push health spending to target of GDP’s 2%

India’s official policymakers have long recognised that spending on public health care ought to be at least 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), first proposed by the 11th five-year plan (2007-12), but the country has been struggling to spend even less than half of it. Read more

Gold price recovers from 9-month low: Here's why

Gold prices rose on Monday, recovering from a near nine-month low hit in the previous session, as a passage of the long awaited $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief package boosted the metal's appeal. Read more

Meghan Markle says royal family was 'concerned how dark Archie would be', adds the Queen was 'always nice' to her

Meghan Markle, in her highly anticipated, 'explosive' new interview with Oprah Winfrey, has talked about her equation with other members of the royal family. Read more

Rishabh Pant forcing world to look at Test batting differently

Preparing pitches that will turn early in a Test match is not a new thing, it’s been India’s winning formula at home for years now. Read more

International Women's Day: Google Doodle celebrates firsts in women’s history

Google is known to come up with some of the most hard-hitting doddles. The company makes the most adorable animations related to trending topics and celebrates the special days in world history with doodles. Read more

‘To serve the nation’: IAF officers ask more women to join armed forces

Indian Air Force (IAF) officers asked more women to joined the armed forces. Watch

