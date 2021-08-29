News updates from HT: PM Modi highlights importance of Swachh Bharat amid Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Don't forget Swachh Bharat amid Covid-19, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi, while addressing the nation during the 80th edition of his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme, asked the people not to forget the Swachh Bharat initiative amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauds Indore for becoming India's first 'Water Plus' city

PM Modi’s praise for the city came while he was talking about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the 80th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio address. Read more

Virat Kohli hints at possible changes in India's bowling line-up in 4th Test against England, gives reasons

Captain Kohli stated that he would continue with five specialist bowlers, hinting at a change in the attack in order to maintain the workload of the team’s fast bowlers. Read more

Netflix is 'shocked' at how well this Priyanka Chopra-starrer is performing: 'Never seen any movie behave like that'

Director Robert Rodriguez has said that Netflix is 'shocked' at how well his 2020 film We Can Be Heroes is doing on the platform. Read more

Suffering from bad posture? Take tips from Bhagyashree's Swiss Ball Knee Tuck workout video

Bhagyashree took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself doing the Swiss ball knee tucks. Read more

Tata Punch micro SUV: Key facts to know

Dubbed as Tata Punch, the micro SUV will be positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the OEM's portfolio. Read more

Political opportunism? Betrayal? Why Sushmita Dev quit Congress to join TMC

In the latest edition of The Interview with Kumkum Chadha, Dev talks about how she sees her equation with the Gandhis panning out. Watch