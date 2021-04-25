News updates from HT: PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' amid Covid-19 surge in India today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, to be aired at 11am, comes in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that has gripped the nation. Read more

CM Thackeray thanks PM Modi after Centre approves supply of 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra

Chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre gave its nod to the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state. Read more

Govt orders removal of posts on Covid-19, terms it ‘inflammatory content’

The Centre issued orders to take down over 100 “inflammatory” posts and accounts across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram related to Covid-19, including an official Facebook page of Mamata Banerjee. Read more

'That's what the No. 1 player does': Sunil Gavaskar says Virat Kohli's massive IPL feat will 'set the bar' for others

Of those in awe of Kohli is former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who reckons Kohli's achievement will pave the way for other cricketers to follow. Read more

Apple’s new mini-LED 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside and it may cost you ₹31,900 extra

The new 2021 model is not compatible with the old Magic Keyboard folio case that supported both 12.9-inch iPad Pros from 2018 and 2020 - blame mini-LED tech for the thickness. Read more

When Amitabh Bachchan teased Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli's flying kisses, made her blush

Amitabh Bachchan once left Anushka Sharma blushing during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. This was the Virat Kohli reference he made. Read more

Indian Army rescues workers after avalanche in Chamoli, injured airlifted

Eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were killed, seven injured and 31 went missing in an avalanche near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Watch