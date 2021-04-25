When Amitabh Bachchan teased Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli's flying kisses, made her blush

Anushka Sharma gets flying kisses from her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, every time he hits a century on the field. But did you know that during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati three years ago, Anushka was subjected to some teasing for it too?

Anushka, who had appeared on the show to promote her film Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan, joined a participant on the hot seat. Amitabh began by asking the participant if she watches cricket on TV. While she says that she does not, Amitabh lets her know that Anushka does.

When the lady looked a bit confused, Anushka let her know that her husband is a cricketer and that she watches cricket for him. Amitabh then teased her: "Kewal unko dekhne ke kiye (Just for him)?” Anushka then corrected herself and said she watches cricket to support the team, too.

Amitabh began teasing, saying that everyone knows what all happens on TV; and even blew a kiss to the camera, much like Virat does on the field. Anushka and the audience could not hold back their laughter at it and even Varun was seen rolling with laughter.

Virat once again blew a kiss for his wife after Thursday's game against IPL 2021. His team, Royal Challengers Bangalore was playing against Rajasthan Royals when he scored a half-century.

In a video, Virat could be seen blowing a kiss to Anushka and also making a cradle gesture with his hands for their newborn daughter Vamika. The couple became parents to Vamika on January 11.

On International Women’s Day, Virat had even shared a picture of Anushka holding Vamika and praised her for being the strongest woman he knows. The couple has been together for many years and got married in 2017.

