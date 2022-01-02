News updates from HT: PM Modi to lay foundation of sports university in Meerut, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to lay foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, around 1pm on Sunday. The university will be established in an area covering Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about ₹700 crore, an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. Read more…

Indore resident files complaint against Vicky Kaushal for using his vehicle number in film sequence

An Indore resident has filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal for alleged illegal use of the number plate of his vehicle. The complaint was lodged after Vicky Kaushal was seen riding a bike on the streets of Indore for his upcoming film, with his co-actor, Sara Ali Khan riding pillion. Read more…

Jammu and Kashmir to get 5 new police stations, 310 posts of various ranks to be created

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to get five new police stations after the government on Saturday sanctioned their establishment. The five new police stations will be in Srinagar and Budgam districts. The Jammu and Kashmir government also gave a nod for the creation of 310 posts of assistant sub-inspector, constable and follower. Read more…

'Let's talk about how to make them the best team': Chetan Sharma breaks silence on rumoured rift between Kohli, Rohit

One of the biggest controversy of the present Indian team has has been around for quite a few years pertains to the rumoured rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday brushed aside the rumours urging cricket fraternity to leave behind controversies in 2021. Read more…

Ranveer Singh breaks down as his ‘bhagwan’ Govinda visits The Big Picture. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh got emotional as he hosted his idol Govinda on his game show, The Big Picture. A video shared by Colors on Instagram shows Ranveer crying on meeting Govinda, as the latter tried to calm him down. Read more…

Ankita Lokhande in black backless dress parties with Vicky Jain and the pics are LOVE: See here

Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain partied the night away with their friends recently and took to Instagram to share all the fun moments. The Pavitra Rishta star also posted adorable pictures of herself and her husband from the occasion, and they are all things love. Read more…

