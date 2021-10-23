News updates from HT: PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Swayampurna Goa today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM to interact with beneficiaries of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' programme on Saturday. The interaction will take place at 11am via video conferencing. Read more

Farmers' huts removed from UP Gate but Delhi-Ghaziabad traffic still affected

The farmers protesting at Uttar Pradesh border said they have cleared the UP Gate protest site, but Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported on Saturday that people coming to the national capital from Ghaziabad are still facing traffic snarls and delays. Read more

Vaishno Devi Yatra: Jammu and Kashmir issues fresh guidelines. Check details

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills of Katra. Read more

Qantas to begin Sydney-Delhi flights from December 6. Check details here

In what will be its first commercial service between Australia and India in almost a decade, Qantas, Australia's national carrier, has announced it will start operating flights between Sydney and Delhi from December 6. Read more

'He came to meet us in Dubai': Ganguly gives update on Rahul Dravid's chances of becoming India head coach after Shastri

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reacted to reports of Rahul Dravid taking over as India head coach from Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup 2021. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu concludes Himalayan vacay with trip to Badrinath Temple, pens a note

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has completed her Char Dham Yatra in the last leg of her trip to the Himalayas. The actor has been sharing regular updates from her spiritual holiday and has penned a note to express her experience. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she regrets wearing rip-off of a designer early in her career

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a style icon beyond compare. Her eclectic and elegant choices make her one of the best-dressed celebrities in town. However, even the style icon often makes mistakes that may result in a fashion faux pas. Read more