Samantha Ruth Prabhu concludes Himalayan vacay with trip to Badrinath Temple, pens a note

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has completed her Char Dham Yatra in the last leg of her trip to the Himalayas. The actor has been sharing regular updates from her spiritual holiday and has penned a note to express her experience.

Samantha shared a picture of herself and her travel partner Shilpa Reddy from the Badrinath Temple Saturday morning, as they posed near their chopper.

Concluding the journey, she wrote on Instagram, "End of an amazing trip #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath. I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods.

It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official #soulsister."

Soon after, Samantha shared a thought on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Be thankful for what you are now, and keep fighting for what you want to be tomorrow."

Samantha also shared a note.

On Friday, Samantha had shared a glimpse of her taking part in a havan in front of a giant Shiva statue on the banks of Ganga. Before that, she had visited Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram popularly known as the Beatles Ashram as the pop group had penned 48 of their songs during their time at the place.

Samantha took off to the Himalayas days after announcing separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. She began her trip from Rishikesh and went on to share glimpses from her resort in the hills and some ashrams.

