Samantha Ruth Prabhu is excited as she visits ashram where The Beatles once wrote music. See pics

Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a serene vacation in Rishikesh. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos from her getaway on Instagram. In a latest series of pictures and videos posted by her, Samantha gave a glimpse of her visit to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's Ashram, also known as the Beatles Ashram.

On Friday, Samantha shared a series of pictures and videos and captioned it, “To stand where the Beatles once did. At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised ‘Transcendental Meditation’ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them."

In the series of pictures, Samantha can be seen posing at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram. She also shared pictures of the band's 1968 visit to Rishikesh.

In 1968, Beatles visited Rishikesh to learn Transcendental Meditation technique from Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. It is a form of Mantra Meditation introduced by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in 1955 in India and the West. The group wrote much of their seminal White Album, in the ashram. The ashram is spread over nearly 18 acres (7.2 hectares) of land in the Himalayan foothills and still remains a popular pilgrimage for Beatles fans. In 2003, the Ashram was taken over by the wildlife department.

Earlier this month, Samantha announced separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. In 2016, the couple made their relationship public and on October 7, 2017, they tied the knot. On October 2, 2021 the couple filed for divorce.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha and Chaitanya put out identical statements that read: "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support (sic)."

