Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she regrets wearing rip-off of a designer early in her career

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a style icon beyond compare. Her eclectic and elegant choices make her one of the best-dressed celebrities in town. However, even the style icon often makes mistakes that may result in a fashion faux pas. And recently, she revealed one incident that happened early in her career that she regrets to date.

In an interview, the actor talked about one look that she wishes she hadn't carried. Samantha revealed that she regretted wearing a rip off of a designer's work early in her career. She added that the look was a copy of Shehla Khan's design and admitted it was "a bad choice".

Samantha was asked the question during a chat with Filmfare. The actor said, "Early on in my career, maybe 11 or 12 years ago, I did not know that I was wearing a rip-off of a designer. I really wish I hadn't done that. (Laughs) I think it was Shehla Khan. At that point, I didn't know anything about designers or designer wear. It was probably my first or second public appearance. So yeah, that was a baaaaad choice."

Recently, Samantha made waves on social media after pictures of her Rishikesh vacation started doing rounds online. The star has been sharing photos from her mini holiday with fans and giving them wanderlust vibes. She also visited Yamunotri.

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The two star's had shared a statement on their respective accounts to give the news. It said, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in a project by director duo Hari and Harish. She also has director Gunasekar's period drama Shaakuntalam in the making.

