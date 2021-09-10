Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces a wild weekend look in satin bustier, chiffon palazzo

Palazzo have not only been a summer staple off late but have also become fashionistas' sworn BFF this season so move over the trend of pairing them with a tuck-in top and try a wild weekend look like Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. With Ganesh Chaturthi this Friday, the weekend came early and if you are looking to keep your cool, literally and sartorially intact in this unforgiving heat, take fashion cues from Samantha's sultry style in a satin bustier and chiffon palazzo.

The pictures of the South sensation have taken the Internet by storm and show her putting her sartorial foot forward to ace the slay game. The frames featured Samantha donning a pink and orange coloured bustier that was made of satin fabric and came with broad straps along with a flirty deep neckline to add to the hotness quotient.

Samantha teamed it with a pair of brown palazzo that were made of chiffon fabric and sported pleated details. Completing her attire with a pair of brown wedges, Samantha accessorised her look with a layered golden linked-chain necklace and a simple pair of earrings.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in satin bustier and chiffon palazzo(Elevate Promotions)

Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open down her back, Samantha amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip tint that matched her eye shadow shade, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Giving her nod to deliciously bold hues, the actor looked effortlessly chic and we can't help but take fashion cues from her to slay on our next outing, future planners that we are.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a satin bustier and chiffon palazzo(Elevate Promotions)

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni that boasts of bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques and love of Indian fabrics like chanderi. The satin bustier and chiffon palazzo originally costs ₹8,000 - ₹19,000 on their designer website.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's satin bustier and chiffon palazzo from Saaksha & Kinni(saakshakinni.com)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was styled by celebrity stylist, fashion/costume designer Preetham Jukalker.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter