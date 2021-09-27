Samantha Akkineni goes cycling in rain with best company, here's why it is the best cardio

Cycling is a top-notch cardio workout that helps strengthen the body. No one understands this better than our favourite movie stars. From Milind Soman to Janhvi Kapoor, many actors include cycling into their fitness routines. Actor Samantha Akkineni is also one of them. Today, the star shared a video of herself cycling in the rain with her friends. Her video will drive away your Monday blues and make you want to pack in a rigorous workout session in your day.

Samantha took to Instagram on Monday, September 27, to share a video of herself riding a bike in the rain. She added that she had the best company. "Riding in the rain with the best company #EverydayInspiration," Samantha captioned the post.

The video begins with Samantha and her friends enjoying a cycling session in the rain. The video shows the group completing a stretch on their bikes as the camera records their high-intensity routine.

Samantha and her group rode their bikes with double silver medalist Aditya Mehta, who also shared the video on Instagram praising the actor. He wrote, "You are not only just strong, beautiful, brave girl but also someone full of grit and grace."

Dressed in a printed polo shirt, cycling shorts, trainers, and other safety gear, Samantha inspired us to get fit and hit the grind. In case she motivated you too, here are some reasons why cycling is the best cardio workout.

Benefits of cycling:

Regular cycling has many health benefits, including increased cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, muscle flexibility, and a better immune system. It enhances our mental well being.

Cycling also improves joint mobility, decreases stress levels, improves posture and coordination. It can strengthen the bones and reduce body fat levels, making it a great weight managing exercise.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, rumours about Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's marriage have been doing the rounds on social media. It is being reported that the couple's marriage has hit a rough patch.

