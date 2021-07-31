Samantha Akkineni shows off her 'casual' looks in new video, we love them all

The Family Man star Samantha Akkineni is known for her playful sartorial sense. The actor never shies away from experimenting with different silhouettes. Today, she posted a video that shows off her 'casual' style, and we have to say we love them all.

Samantha posted a video on Instagram in which she said that her style is casual. However, the catch in it was that the dresses she wore were anything but casual.

They were rather party-ready ensembles meant to turn heads at any occasion. We are taking style cues. Read on to see all the outfits Samantha wore in the video.

The video begins with Samanth sitting on a chair and looking at the camera as the words "I guess my style is casual," show up on the screen. Then, as the camera shifts, Samantha walks into the screen wearing different ensembles with the words, "Also me!," written on top of the clip.

The first look shows Samantha wearing a printed white co-ord set. The set features a bralette-style full-sleeved top with billowy sleeves, puffed shoulders and a deep U-neckline. She teamed it with high-waist flared pants and strappy pumps.

Next, Samantha struts into the screen looking like a literal model in a plunging neckline floral midi dress with puffed sleeves and a body-hugging silhouette. The fit and flare situation of the ensemble added a flirty charm to her look. She teamed it with strappy pumps.

The Shaakuntalam actor wore a risqué thigh-high slit blush pink silk-satin dress for her third look. The ensemble featured a sheer high-neck top attached to it.

For the fourth look, Samantha chose a fitted deep green strappy attire. It had a V neckline and ruffled detail on the hem. She wore it with strappy heels and gold bracelets.

Next, she wore a polka-dot print high-neck midi that came with ruffles on the wrapped hemline. She chose black pumps and no accessories.

Last but not the least, her look featured an off-shoulder beige crop top and high-rise hot pink bodycon skirt with pointed white pumps.

What do you think of Samantha's looks in the video?

The star also made headlines recently after she changed her display name on her social media accounts from Samantha Akkineni to the letter S. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is busy with the shooting of mythological drama Shaakuntalam.

