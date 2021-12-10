Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: President Kovind to address NHRC event in Delhi and all the latest news

President Ram Nath Kovind. (PTI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Human Rights Day 2021: President Kovind to address NHRC event in New Delhi

Marking the occasion of Human Rights Day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind will on Friday address a programme organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi. Read More

General Bipin Rawat's funeral today, India to pay final respects to first CDS

The funeral of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who lost his life in a tragic air accident this week, will be held on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. Read More

53 migrants killed, dozens injured in Mexico truck accident: Report

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring nearly five dozen others, authorities reported. Read More

Watch: What PM Modi said at Summit for Democracy hosted by Biden

 

