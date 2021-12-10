Human Rights Day 2021: President Kovind to address NHRC event in New Delhi

Marking the occasion of Human Rights Day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind will on Friday address a programme organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi.

“President Ram Nath Kovind will grace and address the function as the chief guest in the presence of chairperson Justice Arun Mishra,” the NHRC, which is the statutory public body responsible for the protection and promotion of human rights in India, said in a statement.

The statement issued earlier this week also said members of the NHRC, its secretary-general, other senior officers and members of the statutory commission, SHRCs, diplomats, and various civil society members are also expected to attend the programme.

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year, since it was on this very day in 1948 that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document that enshrines the rights and freedoms of all human beings.

A foundational text in the history of human and civil rights, the Declaration consists of 30 articles detailing an individual's “basic rights and fundamental freedoms” and affirming their universal character as inherent, inalienable, and applicable to all human beings.

The international document also commits nations to recognise all humans as being "born free and equal in dignity and rights" regardless of “nationality, place of residence, gender, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, language, or any other status”.

The National Human Rights Commission of India defines human rights as provided under the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA), 1993, as “Rights Relating To Life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual guaranteed by the constitution or embodied in the international covenants and enforceable by courts in India”.