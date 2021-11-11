News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi to launch ‘padayatra’ in Lucknow today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Eye on UP polls, Priyanka Gandhi to launch ‘padayatra’ in Lucknow today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Thursday take out a ‘padyatra’ (foot march) across various parts of Lucknow as part of the grand old party's ‘Pragati Yatra’ launched last month in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Central trade unions set to launch protests against monetisation pipeline

Ten central trade unions will be conducting a series of protests starting Thursday, ahead of their planned two-day nationwide strike during the Budget session of Parliament. Read more

Punjab politics: Akalis, farmers clash in Ferozepur during Harsimrat’s visit

Activists of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accused other of opening fire during a clash in Ferozepur during Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s visit on Wednesday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

France has entered the 5th wave of Covid-19, warns minister

France is experiencing the beginning of the fifth wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the country's health minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday, triggering fresh worries for those who were hoping to see an imminent end to the infection. Read more

Jimmy Neesham didn't move an inch when New Zealand dugout celebrated wildly after reaching final. Here's why

Jimmy Neesham is one of the very few New Zealand cricketers who is very active on social media. That he has a quirky sense of humour makes him one of the most popular ones too. Read more

Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Nick Jonas sets the record straight as Pete Davidson mocks his acting career, watch teaser

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A promo for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which will see celebrities and stand-up comics poke fun at singers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, has dropped online. Read more

Richa Chadha, in boxing mode, is ‘the girl your mama warned you about’

Richa Chadha is in preparation mode now. The actor is indulged in her new fitness routine and that is boxing. According to her words, boxing is great exercise for two reasons – it makes for a good workout and also helps in getting rid of the extra stress. Read more