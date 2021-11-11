Punjab politics: Akalis, farmers clash in Ferozepur during Harsimrat’s visit

Activists of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accused other of opening fire during a clash in Ferozepur during Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s visit on Wednesday.

Police did not confirm the firing or anyone sustaining bullet injuries. However, a sports utility vehicle of Guru Har Sahai SAD candidate Vardev Singh Noni Mann was damaged with lathis by protesting farmers.

The SKM claimed that five farmers were injured when vehicles of Akali leaders allegedly tried to run over protesters. A video went was widely shared on social media where a few people were seen stopping Mann’s SUV in the middle of the road and then jumping on its bonnet. Later, they were seen in another video smashing the vehicle with lathis in a market.

Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was in Ferozepur city on Wednesday to hold a series of party programmes. SKM activists, led by Harnek Singh Mehma, the district president of the Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda) had gathered to protest Harsimrat’s scheduled visit.

Mehma said a delegation of farmers wanted to meet Harsimrat to raise questions related to the welfare of the agrarian community. “As we gathered, SAD leaders tried to hit us deliberately. In an attempt to save ourselves, I and a few others jumped on the bonnet of Mann’s car that dragged us to a distance. At least seven rounds were fired but we survived,” Mehma claimed while addressing the media.

Denying the charges, Mann said a group of protesters led by Mehma attacked his SUV. “My vehicle was following the convoy of Harsimrat. Since I was trailing, the mob started smashing my vehicle and several rounds were fired. My personal security officer, a Punjab Police constable, had to open fire in the air in self-defence,” Mann claimed.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said: “This is a serious matter and I am personally looking into all aspects. It is premature to comment on the use of firearms by either side or a PSO attached with the Akali leader. We are examining various videos.”

In a statement, general secretary of the BKU (Ekta Ugharan) Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan said the SKM has resolved to hold a protest march in Ferozepur on Thursday in support of a demand to register a case of attempt to murder against the Akali leaders.