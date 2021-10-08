News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi urges Centre to ‘ensure safety of Kashmiris’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Ensure safety of Kashmiris': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Centre on recent terror attacks

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday condemned the series of terror attacks on Kashmiri people calling them "painful" and urged the Centre to ensure the safety of all citizens.

Lakhimpur violence: Union minister’s son yet to show up for questioning

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear on Friday for questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last Sunday.

Three IAF units get Air chief’s citation for Ladakh role

Three units of the Indian Air Force were on Friday awarded the Chief of Air Staff's 'unit citation' for their role in strengthening India's military posture in eastern Ladakh after a border row erupted with China last year, officials familiar with the development said on Friday.

How can defending champions Mumbai Indians still qualify for IPL 2021 Playoffs

For the most part of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed favourites to make it to the Playoffs, and that's exactly how things have panned out to be.

A Quiet Place Part II movie review: Make some noise for John Krasinski’s unmissable sequel to a horror masterpiece

No sequel announcement had ever disappointed me more than the one for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place.

Sara Ali Khan makes us fall in love with her Udaipur ethnic fashion on Navratri

Another day, another fashion goal set by Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who is simply killing the millennial fashion game when it comes to ethnic wear during her ongoing Udaipur trip this Navratri.

