Lakhimpur violence: Union minister’s son yet to show up for questioning

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear on Friday for questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last Sunday, has not so far turned up for it. A police officer said Mishra is still untraceable.

The Lakhimpur Kheri police on Thursday pasted a notice at the minister’s residence asking his son to appear at the crime branch office, Lakhimpur Kheri, at 10 am on Friday. The notice said Mishra must appear in person.

A second police officer said so far there has been no communication from Mishra in connection with the summon issued to him for cooperation in the investigation. “The seven-member investigation committee, headed by deputy inspector general...Upendra Agarwal, is discussing the further course of action,” he said.

Two people, identified as Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey, were arrested in connection with the violence on Thursday. Additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said names of six accused surfaced during the investigation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report within a day on how many arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on Sunday, in the bloodiest clash since the farmers’ protest over the Centre’s three contentious agricultural laws started last year.

The violence, which was triggered after a car mowed down protesting farmers, has led to a political storm with the opposition leaders demanding Teni’s removal. He has been claiming his son was not in the car that ploughed through the protesters. He claimed the driver lost balance after being attacked by stone-pelters and then some protesters came under the car.