News updates from HT: Punjab CM allocates portfolios, deputies get key ministries and all the latest news

Punjab CM Channi allocates portfolios; 2 deputies get key ministries

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his ministers, days after inducting 15 ministers into his cabinet. Channi kept vigilance, justice, civil aviation departments, while deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa got home affairs, cooperation and jails. Another deputy chief minister OP Soni will look after health and family welfare, defence services welfare and freedom fighters. Read more

EC announces by-poll schedule for 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced by-polls to three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats on October 30, saying the schedule was finalised after reviewing the situations related to the pandemic, floods, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions and feedback from local authorities. Read more

Ahead of joining Congress, Kanhaiya Kumar’s posters pop up at party office

Posters welcoming Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar into the Congress have come up outside the Congress party’s office ahead of his proposed joining on Tuesday. Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani are expected to join the party later in the day. News agency ANI reported citing people familiar with the developments that Kanhaiya Kumar and Mevani will join the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel are also likely to be present when Kumar and Mevani join the Congress. Read more

Hina Khan says she lost out on Kashmiri girl’s role, despite being Kashmiri, due to her ‘dusky’ skin: ‘Felt really bad’

Hina Khan, who is from Kashmir, revealed that she was once passed on for the role of a Kashmiri girl due to her ‘dusky’ complexion. She said that she could have done complete justice to the character because she speaks the language fluently. Read more

'I was batting slightly lower in first-half of the season': 'Dynamic' Moises Henriques raring to go for Punjab Kings

Moises Henriques' wealth of knowledge knows no boundaries in the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder from Australia has turned up for six different IPL franchises – currently representing the Punjab Kings – and yet somehow featured in the XI just thrice this season in IPL 2021. The battle for the four overseas players has always been pretty tight in the IPL, more so for PBKS, who boast Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Adil Rashid to name a few. Read more

Tata Altroz hits major production milestone, one lakh units rolled out

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that its Altroz premium hatchback has reached a production milestone of one lakh units within 20 months of its launch. The carmaker rolled out the latest unit of Altroz today in red hue from its manufacturing plant in Pune. Read more

Jacqueline Fernandez has a Marilyn Monroe moment in ₹45k sexy white off-shoulder gown

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez just had a Marilyn Monroe moment in a floaty white gown and left us all swooning over her charm and style. The actor starred in a photoshoot recently for an advertisement and looked breathtaking wearing a bridal ensemble. Looking absolutely sensational, Jacqueline chose an off-shoulder silk-satin white gown for the photos. Read more

James Bond | Tom Hardy, or a woman - who will be Agent 007 after Daniel Craig?

Fans gear up to watch Daniel Craig's last film as James Bond, No Time To Die. As Daniel retires, speculation rife over who is going to be the next 007 agent. For many, actor Tom Hardy might take over as the next international spy. Others speculate that a woman could also play the role of spy Bond. Actors who have also been rumoured for the role include Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will hit the big screens on September 30. No Time To Die also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw among others. Read more