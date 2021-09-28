Punjab CM Channi allocates portfolios; 2 deputies get key ministries

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his ministers, days after inducting 15 ministers into his cabinet. Channi kept vigilance, justice, civil aviation departments, while deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa got home affairs, cooperation and jails. Another deputy chief minister OP Soni will look after health and family welfare, defence services welfare and freedom fighters.

Here's the full list of ministers and their allocated portfolios:

The ministers took oath of office on Sunday, a week after Punjab witnessed a change of guard with Captain Amarinder Singh resigning from his post and Channi becoming the new chief minister of the state. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers. Channi’s cabinet reshuffle came after several rounds of meetings between him and the Congress high command.

Kapurthala MLA Gurjit Singh Rana made a comeback in the new ministry after resigning in 2018 from the Amarinder Singh ministry. Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who were ministers in the previous Amarinder Singh led cabinet, were retained as cabinet ministers. Few minister who were in the Amarinder Singh-led cabinet, did not find place in the new ministry. They are: Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora.