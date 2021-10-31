Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute to Indira Gandhi.(Twitter/@RahulGandhi)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 01:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

'Great example of women power': Rahul pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

As India celebrates the 37th death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid floral tributes to the late leader at Shakti Sthal in the national capital. Read more

'He was effective in Sharjah, but not in Dubai': Ex-India batting coach believes India will make one change against NZ

Team India will face New Zealand in an important Group 2 game of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli and co. will return to action after a six-day break, following a crushing 10-wicket defeat to rivals Pakistan. Read more

Puneeth Rajkumar funeral: Yash pays final respects as actor is laid to rest, fans climb terraces for last glimpse

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest on Sunday morning at the Kanteerava Studios amid grieving family members, friends and thousands of fans. His last rites were conducted with state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi, next to his father and mother. Read more

Deepika Padukone's glam look for Dubai outing features choker necklace worth 56k

Actor Deepika Padukone recently jetted off to Dubai, and pictures from her dinner date in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) city have been making waves. The star's photos with actor, host Nitinn R Miranni and his wife Aarti, Pakistani celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan, influencers Lailli Mirza and Alizey have flooded social media. Read more

Surprise! China beats US, gets fastest computers in the world

Countries all over the world are working on powerful new supercomputers to get ahead in the race to get the most powerful computers. Now, reportedly, China has managed to gain a big advantage over its rival, with two new powerful supercomputers that leave the competition in the dust, including the US. Read more

Olympian Neeraj Chopra receives his Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition

Mahindra has delivered a customised XUV700 to Olympian Neeraj Chopra who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Read more

Eatery cooks ‘fire momos’, video sparks mixed reactions. Want to try the dish?

People have an unwavering love for momos. Be it any season or time of the day, there are many who absolutely love eating this dish. Read more

'Parents couldn’t afford wheelchair…': Paralympian Bhavina Patel

Table Tennis para-athlete Bhavina Patel talks about the silver medal win at Tokyo Paralympics. In a conversation with Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha talked about the challenges faced while playing against a Chinese opponent. Watch here

