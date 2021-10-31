'He was effective in Sharjah, but not in Dubai': Ex-India batting coach believes India will make one change against NZ

Team India will face New Zealand in an important Group 2 game of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli and co. will return to action after a six-day break, following a crushing 10-wicket defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan. While Babar Azam's side has all but assured a place in the semi-finals, both India and New Zealand could potentially face a tricky road to the final four with a loss.

India took to the field against Pakistan with two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy; while Jadeja is a seasoned bowler in T20Is, Team India's opener in the 2021 edition was Chakravarthy's only fourth international game in the shortest format. Ahead of the clash against Kane Williamson's New Zealand, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar vouched for Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the lineup, placing more importance on experience.

Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar reasoned that Chakravarthy's “recent performances in UAE” have also been inconsistent.

“He (Chakravarthy) was very effective at Sharjah, but not in Dubai - where this game will be played. Taking into account the importance of the game, the number of matches played by Varun Chakravarthy is a little less, and his international experience is a little less,” said Bangar.

“For a game of this significance, you would definitely want somebody with temperament and experience. So, in my opinion, Ravichandran Ashwin may get the nod in place of Varun Chakravarthy,” the former Indian batter further said.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt had also suggested Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the playing XI, insisting that his presence would also increase India's batting depth in the game against New Zealand.

Ashwin had made a comeback to the Indian limited-overs side after four years, owing to impressive performances in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals. Chakravarthy, meanwhile, was the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, with 18 dismissals to his name in 17 matches.