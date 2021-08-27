News updates from HT: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty at Jaipur hospital and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty at Jaipur hospital

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will undergo angioplasty at SMS hospital in Jaipur. Gehlot was taken to a private diagnosic centre after complaining of severe chest pain all of Thursday. He was then taken to the hospital. Read more

Rane to lead a show of strength in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg today

Union minister Narayan Rane will lead a show of strength in his home district of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on Friday evening three days after he was arrested and later released on bail over his slap remark about chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Read more

Sonu Sood is ambassador for Delhi’s ‘Desh ke Mentor’ initiative for school kids

Actor Sonu Sood will be the ambassador for Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ initiative for school children, likely to be launched next month, the actor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a joint press conference on Friday. Read more

Latest from Kabul airport: Death toll from attack rises, evacuations continue

The death toll in the Kabul airport attack blamed on Islamic State Khorasan Province rose on Friday as evacuation efforts, led by the United States, continued to get citizens and officials out of war-torn Afghanistan. Read more

Indian Railways to begin 2 Vistadome trains from tomorrow. Check details

The Indian Railways is all set to begin two Vistadome train services in Assam and West Bengal from Saturday. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the Vistadome tourist special trains will run between Guwahati-New Haflong in Assam and New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Junction in North Bengal. Read more

'Tough situation': Dawid Malan says he's 'committed to IPL' amid uncertainty over England T20 World Cup, Ashes squads

Due to the rising number of Covid cases inside the tournament's bubble, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League tournament was stopped midway. Read more

The Empire review: Horrendous Hotstar show rips off Game of Thrones, apes Sanjay Leela Bhansali

With entire scenes lifted from Game of Thrones, forts that look like they’re made of polystyrene, and stone floors that wobble when people fall on them, The Empire would be unintentionally hilarious if it wasn’t so unbearably dull. Read more

Mouni Roy's sizzling pastel blue bikini look at Maldives makes fans go 'dizzy'

Making us want to invest in pastels as she brings back the summer heat this monsoon, Mouni Roy sizzled in a pastel blue bikini and her throwback pictures from Maldives have set the Internet on fire. Read more