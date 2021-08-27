Mouni Roy's sizzling pastel blue bikini look at Maldives makes fans go 'dizzy'

Making us want to invest in pastels as she brings back the summer heat this monsoon, Mouni Roy sizzled in a pastel blue bikini and her throwback pictures from Maldives have set the Internet on fire. Flaunting an hourglass figure, Mouni inspired millennial fashion and oozed oomph as she treated fashionistas to the smoking hot pictures from the island nation.

Eye pleasing and perfectly in lieu with the summer vibes, pastels are a trend in the warm months and while ensembles in candy-hued tones like pink, turquoise and lavender set the scene for an escapist approach, Mouni tapped in the style to raise the heat in a pastel blue bikini as she laid down to read by the beach. Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared two pictures that showed her in a bold look.

The pictures featured the diva donning a pastel blue bralette top that sported a deep neckline with ruffles to add to the hotness quotient and came with only one broad strap. Mouni teamed it with a string bikini lower in the same colour that too featured ruffles to add a sultry vibe to the ensemble.

Leaving her luscious silky tresses open in a messy hairstyle, Mouni laid down on a pastel blue and yellow tie-dye cloth with a book resting open before her on the white sand beach. From picture-perfect private villas extending to alabaster white sand beaches or swings suspended over turquoise blue waters that overlook sunsets dipping into the horizon, everything about the Maldives pulls at our heart strings and Mouni’s pictures from there are nothing short of a visual treat.

Giving us serious travel FOMO along with a fashion inspiration to upgrade our summer wardrobe as we tackle work from home, Mouni’s tropical getaway makes us wish for a similar exotic escapism. Opting for a dewy makeup look and striking sensuous poses for the camera, Mouni captioned the pictures, “It was hot outside and I was listening to some song indoors or was it a poem , ummm I forget! Dizzy dizzy ! #throwback #heaven #blessed #missing (sic).”

From underwater hotels to overwater private bungalows, the Maldives hosts travellers in nothing short of a paradise and is mostly isolated which attracts travellers looking for some peace away from the hustle bustle of metropolitan life. Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas.

On another note, the splendour of soft pastel hues is currently a growing trend in the fashion world. They are basically a dummy-proof styling idea that is here to stay to make us feel better about our lives with their dreamy and comfy look at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world.

