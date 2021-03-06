News updates from HT: Rajasthan schools, colleges to close due to Covid surge, says minister and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan schools, colleges to close due to Covid surge, says minister

Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Saturday schools and colleges in the state would have to be closed due to the increased spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Khachariwas said he would further speak to chief minister Ashok Gehlot and place a request for the closure of all educational institutions in Rajasthan. Read more

Dalai Lama turns down offer to get vaccine jab at home, goes to dispensary

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, 85, who lives at McLeodganj, was given the shot at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, early in the morning. Read more

CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri’s wife summoned by Customs for builder’s smartphone gift

The Customs department on Saturday summoned Vinodini Balakrishnan, the wife of former Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for questioning on March 10 in connection with an expensive smartphone allegedly gifted by builder Sanotsh Eapen, who faces probe for alleged irregularities in the Life Mission project in Thrissur. Read more

Nasa’s Perseverance rover sends images from its first drive on Mars

The first drive served as a mobility test, one of many milestones for mission control, assuring the team that the drive system is good to go for surface operations after the rover landed on the Red planet on February 18. Read more

India outclass England by inn & 25 runs to win series 3-1, qualify for WTC final

In the end the series that started with such a loud bang for Joe Root and his England side, ended with a whimper as India won the fourth and final Test match in Ahmedabad by an innings and 25 runs within three days to win the series 3-1 and also qualified for the final of the World Test Championship. Read more

5 WhatsApp security features you should know

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, WhatsApp has shared some security features that can help women keep their privacy safe on the messaging app. These security features can be helpful for all WhatsApp users as well. Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him, says 'children should not suffer'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that his children are the priority, after his wife, Aaliya, had a change of heart about wanting to divorce him. Last year, she'd filed divorce papers, seeking to end their decade-long marriage. Read more

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics

Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today. The daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Ishaan Khatter in July 2018 with the film Dhadak, made a place for herself in the hearts of the Indian audience with her acting and dancing skills. Read more

Watch: Delhi to have its own school education board: Kejriwal explains the goals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the cabinet has approved the formation of the Delhi Board of School Education. ‘The new board has three main aims - to raise kids who are patriotic and contribute to the country's development, children who break these walls of caste and religion and treat each other as fellow human beings, and children who can stand on their own feet and won't have to struggle to find a job. Watch here