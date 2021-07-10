News updates from HT: Rakesh Tikait asks for 'impartial' probe on R-Day violence and all the latest news

'Should we go to UN?': Rakesh Tikait seeks 'impartial' probe into Republic Day violence

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that the incident of violence on Republic Day this year needs an "impartial investigation", for which the farmers may have to knock on the doors of the United Nations (UN). Read More

OPD footfall dipped by 57%, surgeries by 43% at one of Delhi’s biggest hospitals

The number of patients at the out-patient department (OPD) of one of the biggest private hospitals in Delhi dropped almost two-thirds (57.6%) last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

Activists assail Goa coastal management plan at marathon hearings

Activists and environmentalists pointed out several discrepancies in the draft of the controversial Goa coastal zone management plan during the much delayed public hearings on Thursday, with many alleging it was unlikely to protect and restore the coast. Read More

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: BCCI pays tribute to the original Little Master as Indian cricket legend turns 72

The month of July marks the birthdays of three of Indian cricket's biggest icons. Read More

When Raj Kapoor shouted at Rishi Kapoor for not giving Dilip Kumar's intense look: 'Mujhe Yousuf chahiye'

Raj Kapoor had once shouted at Rishi Kapoor for being unable to give the intense expression of a despondent lover that Dilip Kumar would give. Read More

Anand Mahindra has this to say about Harleen Deol’s brilliant catch

If you’re a cricket fan, chances are you have already seen the jaw-dropping catch by Indian cricketer Harleem Deol in the first T20I against England. Read More