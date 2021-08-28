News updates from HT: Raut's 'mental health' and 'yoga' jibe on Rane and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘His mental health not well; must do yoga’: Raut takes fresh jibe on Rane

A day after Union minister Narayan Rane threatened to expose Shiv Sena following his arrest and subsequent bail over the ‘slap CM’ remark, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the former’s “egotist and revengeful attitude” has forced the BJP on backfoot. Read more...

Heavy losses to Taliban in Kapisa as Afghan resistance counterattacks

Taliban suffered heavy casualties in Afghanistan's Kapisa province, as the resistance force under former vice president Amrullah Saleh gave a fitting reply to the insurgent group. The clashes are taking place in Sanjan in Kapisa province and Khost Wa Fereng district in Baghlan. Read more...

India will always stand by its own people: PM Modi on Afghanistan crisis

Despite several challenges, India is evacuating its people from war-torn Afghanistan and will continue to do so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he unveiled renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial through video conferencing. Read more...

CBI makes first arrest in Bengal’s post-poll violence case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday made its first arrests in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Two people, including a woman, identified as Bijoy Ghosh and Ashima Ghosh were arrested from Chapra in Nadia district in connection with the murder of a BJP worker Dharma Mondol on May 14, CBI officials have confirmed. Read more...

Foreign Direct Investment inflow jumped by 90% in Q1

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India has the potential to become the “manufacturing hub” of the world as it attracted $22.53 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three months of the current financial year, a 90% year-on-year jump because of several policy reforms to facilitate trade and investments. Read more...

NCB raids former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli’s Mumbai home

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting a raid at the Mumbai residence of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli in connection with an alleged drugs case. The raid is underway and is led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Read more...

England ‘made better decisions’: Kohli on India’s defeat

Joe Root’s England bounced back in the ongoing 5-match Test series against India by winning the third match by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley on Saturday. Speaking about the loss at the post-match presentation, skipper Kohli said his teammates couldn’t withstand the scoreboard pressure. Read more...

This Harry Potter-themed Lego set is straight out of a Potterhead’s dream. Watch

The magical world of Hogwarts and its mysterious hallways and staircases are something that intrigues people of all ages. If you are someone who has dreamt of walking along the corridors of this fictional school of witchcraft and wizardry then this video is just for you. Watch here...