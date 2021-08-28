‘Their discipline with ball forced us to make mistakes’: Kohli on India’s defeat, says England ‘made better decisions’

Joe Root’s England bounced back in the ongoing 5-match Test series against India by winning the third match by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley on Saturday. Ollie Robinson picked up his 2nd five-wicket haul as India were bundled out for 278. With this victory, the hosts have now levelled the series 1-1, with two more matches to go.

India showcased an excellent batting on Friday, reducing the deficit from 354 to 139 by the end of the third day’s play. Opener Rohit Sharma scored a fifty while captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had built a 99-run partnership for the third wicket. However, the duo failed to convert it into a century stand.

Robinson dismissed Pujara for 91 on Saturday morning to trigger India’s downfall. Captain Kohli was next to fall prey to the English quick after scoring his 26th Test fifty. In the next 10 overs the visitors managed just 41 runs, losing the rest of the six wickets.

Speaking about the loss at the post-match presentation, skipper Kohli said his teammates couldn’t withstand the scoreboard pressure.

“It's down to scoreboard pressure. We knew we were up against it when we were out for 80 and the opposition put up a big score. We put up crucial partnerships and saw the day through, but the pressure from the English bowlers was brilliant this morning and we didn't respond well,” said Kohli.

“Batting collapses can happen in this country, the pitch was good to bat on, but their discipline with the ball forced us to make a few mistakes, and it was difficult to deal with spells where we weren't getting runs. We didn't make good decisions as a batting side. The pitch looked good to bat on, and when England batted it hadn't changed much, so they had a lot more intent with the bat, made better decisions. They were the deserving side to win to be honest,” he added.

India and England will square off against each other at Oval in London in the fourth Test of the series which begins on September 2.