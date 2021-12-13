News updates from HT: Sanjay Raut says complaint against him politically motivated, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘It has political motives': Sanjay Raut on FIR for allegedly abusing BJP members

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday the complaint lodged in Delhi against him for allegedly using "abusive language" against members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was politically motivated and was filed to "suppress his voice". Read more

Congress walks out of Rajya Sabha over suspension of Opposition MPs

Members of Parliament from the Congress party walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Monday, protesting against the continued standoff over the suspension of 12 MPs from the Upper House. Read more

Traffic congestion at Atal Tunnel as tourists rush to Himachal ahead of New Year

Long lines of vehicles were seen between the Atal Tunnel and Sissu in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh as people thronged to the snow-clad region ahead of New Year celebrations. Read more

No Virat Kohli in Ex-IND opener's Test team of 2021; four Indian players make the cut

Former India international Aakash Chopra has picked his Test team of the year, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. Read more

Katrina Kaif walks towards Vicky Kaushal under floral canopy held by sisters. See pics from moments before varmala

Actor Katrina Kaif on Monday shared new pictures from her wedding day giving a glimpse inside the celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped the photos in which she walked under a flower-adorned chadar (canopy) as she proceeded for her wedding ceremony. Read more

This is the answer that won Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 crown: Watch full video here

Harnaaz Sandhu marked a historic win for India as she was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 on December 12 at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz as her successor at the end of the event. Harnaaz won the title 21 years after Lara Bhupathi, who won it in 2000. Read more

Watch: PM Modi performs pooja at Kaal Bharav Temple in Varanasi | Day 1 schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a two-visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi was seen performing pooja at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Watch more

