News updates from HT: Security tightened in Shimla after terror attack intel, and all the latest news

Himachal: Security beefed up in Shimla after intel inputs on terror attack

In the wake of threat perception from a Pakistan-based militant group, security has been beefed up on The Ridge and Mall Road in Shimla. Read More

India readies first aerosports policy, proposes an ambitious target for 2030

The civil aviation ministry on Saturday released a draft National Aerosports Policy (NASP 2022) to leverage India’s ‘huge’ potential for air sports given its large geographical expanse, diverse topography and fair weather conditions. Read More

'Let it go, team just won a Test': Furious ex-PAK skipper slams Chetan for 'unnecessary, uncalled for' Kohli statement

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was left furious with BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's clarification on Virat Kohli on Friday, opining the the statement was “totally unnecessary, uncalled for, not required at this stage” with Team India present part of a Test series in South Africa. Read More

Sonam Kapoor's casual skirt-blouse set for New Year bash with Anand Ahuja is worth a fortune, it costs...

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, celebrated New Year 2022 with their friends at their London home. Sonam had posted several pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram page on January 1. Read More

Sunny Leone says she tried to walk out of infamous 2016 TV interview, was hurt ‘nobody stopped it'

Sunny Leone has opened up on the controversial interview she was part of back in 2016 when she was subject to a barrage of inappropriate and sexist questions from a veteran journalist. Read More

