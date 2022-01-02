Sonam Kapoor's casual skirt-blouse set for New Year bash with Anand Ahuja is worth a fortune, it costs...

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, celebrated New Year 2022 with their friends at their London home. Sonam had posted several pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram page on January 1. Later, Anand also shared snippets from the New Year bash and revealed that the couple did a quick outfit change.

After stunning the internet in a black kaftan, Sonam slayed at her New Year's party in a casual-chic peach twin set by Jil Sander. It is from their Pre Fall 2020 collection. Anand shared the photos and asked the internet how beautiful his wife looked, and we agree. Take a look at the post:

The pictures show Sonam posing inside her beautifully-decorated home with Anand and his brother. "In 2020 & 2021, travel restrictions made seeing family hard for all of us. In 2022, I most hope for & look forward to making up for that lost time with lots of time with family & friends. Wish everyone a new year filled with growth, love and laughter," Anand captioned the post.

Anand Ahuja with Sonam Kapoor and his brother.

Sonam's loose fit shirt comes in a pleasing peach shade and full sleeves. She only closed the middle buttons of the satin collared blouse, leaving the top and bottom sections open.

The actor teamed the blouse with a matching peach skirt to create a monochromatic sartorial moment. The high-waisted bottom skimmed Sonam's statuesque frame and has a hem length that ends just above the ankles. We love the way her ensemble is shorter and fitted.

If you wish to include this outfit in your closet, it is available on the Net-a-Porter website. The satin shirt is worth ₹77,718 (USD 1,043), and the skirt costs ₹46,720 (USD 627). The set is worth ₹1,24,438.

The Jil Sander satin shirt.(net-a-porter.com)

The Jil Sander satin maxi skirt. (net-a-porter.com)

Sonam accessorised the outfit with silver earrings and nude pumps featuring embellished straps. Centre-parted locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude brown lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks finished the glam picks.

What do you think of this look?