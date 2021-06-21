News updates from HT: Pawar calls opposition meeting amid speculation of anti-BJP coalition formation and all the news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Pawar to host meeting of Rashtra Manch leaders tomorrow amid murmurs of anti-BJP coalition formation

Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will host a meeting of non-BJP political parties at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday to be attended by Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha under the newly formed political action group Rashtra Manch. Read More

Covid-19 cases in Delhi fall to 89, lowest in 2021; 11 deaths recorded in 24 hrs

Delhi on Monday reported the lowest daily count of this year, as only 89 people were detected positive with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection in the previous 24 hours, while 11 succumbed to the disease, according to the state health bulletin. Read More

Imran Khan on Uighur Muslims genocide: 'China one of the greatest friends’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to comment on the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region in western China by the XI Jinping government and said the situation in Kashmir is "far more relevant". Read More

‘There's a lot of tentativeness, not the kind of commitment you see in Kohli’: Manjrekar on Rahane’s dismissal

Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday played a resilient knock for India against New Zealand in the World Test Championship in Southampton. Read More

Mira Rajput on deepening Yoga after kids Misha and Zain: ‘It’s never too late'

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is seen encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle with varied exercises and this on International Yoga Day 2021 was no different. Read More

Kangana Ranaut says sister Rangoli Chandel was dumped by fiance after acid attack: 'He saw her face and never returned'

Kangana Ranaut on International Yoga Day has said that yoga helped her sister, Rangoli Chandel, recover from the trauma of an acid attack. Read More

2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR performance SUV: Top features

Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the 2021 F-Pace SVR, its performance version of the F-Pace SUV for the Indian market, on Monday. Read More

