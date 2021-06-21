Kangana Ranaut says sister Rangoli Chandel was dumped by fiance after acid attack: 'He saw her face and never returned'

Kangana Ranaut on International Yoga Day has said that yoga helped her sister, Rangoli Chandel, recover from the trauma of an acid attack. Rangoli was 21 when a man threw acid on her. The attack left Rangoli with third-degree burns and loss of vision in one eye. Kangana said that after Rangoli began practising yoga, it helped her mental and physical recovery.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared pictures of Rangoli during a yoga session. Calling Rangoli's journey 'the most inspiring Yoga story', she told fans that yoga prompted Rangoli to open up after the attack and even helped 'regained her lost vision'.

"Rangoli has the most inspiring Yoga story, a road side Romeo threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged, she had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years but that wasn’t all, my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak, yes no matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at every thing, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word, doctors told me she is in a state of shock, they gave her therapies and put her on medication for psychiatric help but nothing helped," Kangana recalled.

"That time I was hardly 19 years old, I did yoga with my teacher Surya Narayan and had no idea that it could help patients with burns and psychological traumas also with retina transplant recovery and lost vision … I desperately wanted her to talk to me, so I took her every where with me even to my Yoga classes. She started practising Yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye ….. Yoga is the answer to every question ( misery) you will ever have, did you give it a chance yet," she concluded her post.

Over the weekend, Kangana also said that yoga benefitted her mother as well. She said that her mother was recommended an open heart surgery by a doctor but Kangana decided to try curing her mother with yoga instead. "I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can’t let them open your heart, she trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family," an excerpt of her Instagram post read.



