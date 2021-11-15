News updates from HT: Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes stock of situation ahead of PM's visit and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of PM Modi’s MP visit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes stock of situation

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is keeping an eye on all the arrangements made by the state government to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More

AISA, ABVP students clash in JNU, several injured

Several students injured in Sunday's clashes inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), are being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, news agency ANI has reported. Read More

Two journalists reporting on Tripura violence arrested

A Tripura Police team arrested and brought two Delhi-based women journalists to the state from Assam on Sunday night after they were booked for promoting “communal hatred” during their reporting on the October 26 communal violence. Read More

'Unfair decision': Akhtar unimpressed as Warner named 'Player of the Tournament', wanted honour to go to Pakistan batter

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who was in attendance for the T20 World Cup final on Sunday between Australia and New Zealand. Read More

Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar plays 'Hindustan ka sher' in first promo; Manushi Chillar and Sonu Sood make appearances

Yash Raj Films has released the first teaser of their upcoming film Prithviraj, based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. Read More

Ola Electric scooter S1 ride review: Hyper charge into India's EV space

No other electric scooter, perhaps, has created as much buzz, as much hype and has managed to craft such a fan following before even officially hitting roads as the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. Read More

Malaika Arora shares yoga asana for winters to keep body warm and strong: Read more here

The winter season is here, which means it is time to tuck ourselves inside the blankets to keep our bodies warm. Read More

Army chief Gen MM Naravane begins maiden 5-day Israel visit; what's on the cards

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is in Israel on his maiden 5-day official visit. Watch

