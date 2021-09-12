News updates from HT: SIT to probe Mumbai rape-murder case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Was right under their nose in Kabul': Taliban spokesperson divulges how he fooled US-Afghan forces

When Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid addressed a press conference in person after the Taliban captured Afghanistan, many media personalities expressed disbelief as they used to think that Zabiullah is a made-up name and not a real person. The same perception helped Zabiuallah stay right under the nose of the US and the Afghan forces in Kabul for years. [Read more…]

SIT to handle probe into Sakinaka rape-murder case

Investigations into the brutal rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Sakinaka were on Sunday transferred to a special investigation team (SIT). The SIT consists of 11 officers, including a woman assistant commissioner of police who heads the team, officials said. [Read more…]

12 Air India Airbus aircraft remain grounded due to want of engines

At least a dozen Airbus aircraft of the disinvestment-bound Air India are grounded since the past few years for engine replacement, but the airline is unable to perform the task due to shortage of funds. [Read more…]

New memory cards, but no access to footage: Iran's deal with UN atomic agency

Iran and the UN atomic agency on Sunday reached an agreement to avert the crisis surrounding the nuclear deal. Tehran has agreed to allow the inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and continue the recording. [Read more…]

Bhupendra Patel new Gujarat CM: A surprise pick as Vijay Rupani's successor

Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister of Gujarat, the party decided on Sunday in its meeting to pick up the successor for Vijay Rupani, a day after Rupani resigned. Bhupendra Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodiya assembly constituency in Gujarat and had won by a margin of over 1,17,000 votes against Shashikant Patel from Congress. Watch here

Kapil Dev reacts to 'world's top bowler' Jasprit Bumrah breaking his 41-year-old record

During the fourth Test match at the Oval between India and England, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 100th Test wicket, becoming the quickest India pacer to complete a century of wickets in the longest format. Bumrah achieved the feat by breaking the record of one of India's greatest fast bowlers of all time, Kapil Dev. [Read more…]

Kareena Kapoor slips into hospital gown, Aamir Khan wears turban in new Laal Singh Chaddha set pics

The paparazzi in Mumbai caught Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in action on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. In the pictures, Kareena wore a hospital gown and a mask whereas Aamir was in character with his turban on. [See pics here…]